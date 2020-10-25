BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash near the Vermont state line, police said.
The crash happened on Huckle Hill Rd in Bernardston.
Four people were transported by ambulance for injuries and two of them were ejected from the car, police said.
None of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening, police said.
No other vehicles are believed to be involved.
The crash remains under investigation at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bernardston Police Department.
