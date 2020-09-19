SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled flames in a home on Mansfield Street where four people were transported to the hospital, officials said.
The working fire sounded three alarms and eight structures were damaged, Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte said. Four cars were destroyed as well. One dog died.
All companies are operating at 30 Mansfield St.
Four people were transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.
The house is a total loss, and three families are being assisted by the Red Cross, he said. There were two exposures on the sides of the house.
Mansfield Street is blocked to traffic along with White Street at Crown Street to White at Rupert Street, he said.
The cause remains under investigation and the Arson & Bomb Squad is on scene.
Western Mass News crew was on scene.
We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as information becomes available.
