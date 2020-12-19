SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews responded to Roosevelt Avenue and State Street following a two-car motor vehicle accident.
The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, four people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
