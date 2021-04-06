AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four players on the Frozen Four-bound UMass Minutemen hockey team will not be playing Thursday due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
UMass Athletics said Tuesday that Carson Gicewicz, Henry Graham, Jerry Harding, and Filip Lindberg will be out of the game against Minnesota-Duluth due to those protocols and "in accordance with University of Massachusetts policies."
UMass hockey head coach Greg Carvel said in a statement:
“They have earned the right to compete for a national championship, and to have this unfortunate situation occur now is hard to comprehend. But nevertheless it’s a result that we have to accept, and we will move forward together and utilize the depth of our roster for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.”
The Minutemen face-off against Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday at 9 p.m. in Pittsburgh. That game will be a rematch from the 2019 NCAA hockey national championship game between the two teams.
The winner of Thursday's game will head to Saturday's championship game against either Minnesota State or St. Cloud State.
