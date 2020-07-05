MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 41-year-old Montague male has passed away following a stabbing incident that took place Friday, July 3.
18-year-old Elijah Michonski of Montague is in custody and facing multiple charges.
These charges include murder, in connection with the stabbing incident that took place on Randall Road.
The communications director for Northwestern District Attorney's Officer, Mary Carey, told Western Mass News Michonski is expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Monday, July 6 in the morning.
The Montague Police Department, Mass. State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office and Mass. State Police Crime Scene Services confirm the incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.