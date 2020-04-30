SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department Academy hosted two graduation ceremonies for 44 recruits on Thursday.
The closed ceremonies kicked off at 10 a.m. today.
Academy staff expedited training in March due to the pandemic, meaning longer hours and weekend lessons for recruits to ensure they could complete the curriculum.
Thirty-four of the recruits will be joining the Springfield Police Department and the other 10 recruits will be spread out through other communities such as West Springfield, Chicopee, Ludlow, and local colleges.
The ceremonies will be streamed live on the city of Springfield's Facebook page.
