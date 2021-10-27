(WGGB/WSHM) -- The first Nor'Easter of the season is leaving its mark on the Eastern part of the state.
According to MEMA's outage map, as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, more than 493,000 people in Massachusetts are without power.
Some towns are completely in the dark with 100 percent of customers experiencing outages. Those towns include Essex, Hingham and Halifax among others.
Travel is not recommended early this morning in the Southeastern part of the state especially near the I-95 corridor. Officials say winds are gusting at Hurricane force.
Western Mass is not seeing any serious impacts of the storm with only a couple thousand people across Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties waking up in the dark.
