mema outage map 10/27/21

(Photo courtesy: MEMA)

(WGGB/WSHM) -- The first Nor'Easter of the season is leaving its mark on the Eastern part of the state.

According to MEMA's outage map, as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, more than 493,000 people in Massachusetts are without power.

Some towns are completely in the dark with 100 percent of customers experiencing outages. Those towns include Essex, Hingham and Halifax among others.

Travel is not recommended early this morning in the Southeastern part of the state especially near the I-95 corridor. Officials say winds are gusting at Hurricane force.

Western Mass is not seeing any serious impacts of the storm with only a couple thousand people across Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties waking up in the dark.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.