EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are at the scene of 5-alarm fire in Easthampton that has destroyed a business in town.
At about 12:30 p.m. Friday emergency crews were called to the scene.
The Easthampton Police Department confirming they shut down a portion of Ferry St.
The fire was at Full Tilt Auto Body & Collision which is located at 69 Ferry St.
Our crew on scene who spoke to Easthampton Fire Chief, David Mottor, says no injuries have been reported.
There is a partial collapse of the roof, the chief confirming the business is a total loss.
We're told workers were inside when the fire started. Thankfully, everyone was able to escape safely.
Western Mass News spoke with two women who live across from the building about what they saw.
“There was a fire across the street. There was a smokestack that we noticed had caught on fire. So we called 911 to see if anybody let them know. Then five minutes later a bunch of fire trucks came in. They started like putting water on the fire and the smokestack came down. Then the fire started ragging pretty big after that," said Easthampton resident Katie Quinn.
While on scene we saw fire departments from Northampton, Amherst, Hadley, and Holyoke all assisting Easthampton firefighters with this fire.
“It looked like the flames tripled in size. There’s probably fifteen times the amount of smoke. It was truly incredible and the response time was amazing. It looks like there’s three different towns responding here today and its just incredible," said Easthampton resident Lydia Graham.
Chief Mottor told us this is one of the biggest fires the city of Easthampton has seen in years.
At this hour firefighters remain on scene.
At it's height, thick, heavy black smoke could be seen from miles away, with flames shooting out from the structure, feet into the air.
Now, we have confirmed the fire started in the auto body shop in the area of their spray booth, however no word on the specific cause yet.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 5PM on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.