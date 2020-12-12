SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield families got to load up their cars Saturday for a holiday stocking giveaway.
Mayor Domenic Sarno and members of the Springfield Police Department joined forces to pass out some holiday goodies.
The stockings were filled with candy and toys with plenty to go around this year.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, residents had to stay in their cars.
Five hundred stockings went home with Springfield school district children.
