(AP) -- Beginning Monday, residents 55 and older and residents with one certain medical condition will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at any of the state's 300-plus vaccination locations, including nearly 270 pharmacies.
With this group, more than 1 million additional residents will be eligible for vaccine shots in Massachusetts, according to the Baker administration.
Depending on supply from the federal government, it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available at a mass vaccination site.
Eligible medical conditions include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases including COPD, asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension; dementia or other neurological conditions; and diabetes (type 1 or type 2).
Other eligible conditions include: Down syndrome; heart conditions like heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension; HIV infection; an immunocompromised state; liver disease; obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease or thalassemia; smoking; solid organ or blood stem cell transplant; stroke or cerebrovascular disease; or substance use disorders.
