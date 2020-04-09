AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More cases of coronavirus are being reported at Heritage Hall West in Agawam.
Facility spokesperson Lori Mayer told Western Mass News that as of Thursday, 57 residents and 12 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these residents during this difficult time, especially the families of the four residents who passed away," Mayer added.
Center officials said that members of the Mass. National Guard helped provide testing and staff continues to follow Mass. DPH guidance to contain and minimize virus spread.
Mayer added that the facility is conducting daily Zoom conference calls with families "to make sure they are up-to-date with the latest information."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
