WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The 58th Annual Summer Concert Series kicks off in West Springfield Thursday.
The 19 free concerts offer a mix of the area's top talent at either the Morgan Road Pavilion or on the Big E Fairgrounds. Both venues are easy to access and provide free parking with plenty of room to social distance.
This year's concerts will be held at 7pm each Thursday from May 27 to September 9. For a look at the schedule click here.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs.
The Rotary Club of West Springfield will be serving at a cash bar and the West Springfield Lions Club will have food for sale at each show.
