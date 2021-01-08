Chaplin Terrace fire Spfld 010821

Photo provided by Springfield Fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people have been displaced following an afternoon fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire spokesperson Drew Piemonte said that crews were called to 33 Chapin Terrace around 3 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported.

Six people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Piemonte added that investigators determined that the fire started due to an electrical malfunction in a second floor bedroom.

