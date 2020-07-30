HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several staff members of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home have tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier this week, state officials reported that a resident, who had clinically recovered from COVID-19, began having symptoms again. That person was moved to a local hospital and tested positive for the virus.
The state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services told Western Mass News that a subsequent test on that resident Wednesday came back negative.
After that case was discovered, the entire facility - residents and staff - was protectively tested.
The state announced Thursday that six staff members, who had previously tested postitive and clinically recovered, have tested positive again.
Those six staff members are currently asymptomatic and were sent home immediately out of an abundance of caution.
"The Home has been implementing protocols for clinically recovered individuals per the CDC, and will continue to take full precautions for any suspected positive resident. This week, the Home is requiring a second round of full house testing for all residents and staff," the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
Due to the positive resident case, the Soldiers' Home has temporarily suspended family visitations for the next two weeks. It's expected that visitations will resume on August 11, but could resume sooner once test results come back.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.