SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western New England University has announced it is furloughing 60 employees.
They said the furloughs, which represents less than one-percent of the university's total workforce, began today and they are expected to last 30 days.
The university said the move is needed with the majority of students at home due to the coronavirus.
They said the furloughs are not impacting the faculty members.
