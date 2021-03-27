HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Vaccine Authority.
Saturday marked the first educator vaccination day across the Baystate.
Here in western Mass., the Holyoke Health Center administered 600 vaccines to the Holyoke Public School staff.
“The rollout initially was a bit chaotic. It’s became much, much more efficient,” Congressman Richard Neal said.
Neal toured the Holyoke Health Center on Saturday.
The site was able to administer 600 vaccines to the Holyoke Public School staff. The shots were provided through a federal initiative established to ensure underserved communities are equally vaccinated.
“This is just a great day to be in Holyoke and to be leaders and to see over 600 hundred staff members come through and become vaccinated,” Holyoke At-Large School Committee member Devin Sheehan said.
Jay Breines, the CEO of the Holyoke Health Center, said it's important to get all members of the district vaccinated.
“We want educators in the school system, whether you’re a teacher or administrator, an aide or support person, we want to get you vaccinated so that you feel safe by coming back in the school system, and the kids can come in and really learn in the best environment, which is in the classroom,” Breines said.
The center plans to vaccinate more residents.
“We now have a certain pipeline from the federal government, in addition to our state vaccine that will allow us to be certain about our ability to distribute the vaccine,” Breines explained.
They will also need more helping hands.
“We have to get vaccinators lined up to make sure we can continue to do this,” Breines said.
