SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews worked to put out a fire in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters were called to 109 Woodlawn Street around 5:48 p.m. Friday. When they arrived on-scene, fire could be seen coming from a second floor window.
Cpt. Piemonte told Western Mass News seven people are now displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
There are no reported injuries, officials say.
Woodlawn Street has reopened to traffic. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
