SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Seven people are now displaced after a structure fire at an apartment building in Springfield.
The fire, which occurred at 310 Central Street on Thursday evening, started on the second floor of the apartment. The Springfield Fire Department confirmed to Western Mass News there are no reported injuries.
The seven residents, as well as two dogs, are being assisted by the Red Cross, officials say.
There is no determined cause of how the fire started, but the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is on the scene currently investigating.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
