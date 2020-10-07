HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people have been displaced following an afternoon fire in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said crews responded to a reported fire at 132 Cabot Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the basement.
Those inside the residence were able to make it out safely.
"The fire’s timing coincided with strong winds and a burst of heavy rain that took down a tree behind the house, dragging down power lines that were attached to the rear of the house," Cavagnac explained.
The family of seven people that lived there have been displaced and are getting assistance from the Red Cross.
No injuries were reported.
Cabot Street remains closed between High Street and Commercial Street.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
