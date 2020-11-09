(WGGB/WSHM) -- The PVTA said Monday that seven transit operators have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.
According to officials, the PVTA has begun weekly COVID-19 testing of drivers.
They add that preventive measures are in place to address the impacts of service and protect the safety of passengers and drivers.
PVTA added that passengers are required to wear a mask or face covering that covers the nose and mouth at all times while on-board one of the agency's vehicles.
More information on PVTA and COVID-19 can be found here.
