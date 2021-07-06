SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police are reporting another gunshot victim in the city that occurred Monday afternoon. It's the 7th victim to be reported in the last several days, according to police.
Springfield Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood reported during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that none of the shootings are related.
Clapprood tells Western Mass News two of the shootings were domestic related and one of those shootings we're told occurred on Yale Street.
As far as the specific details on these cases, the following is what we know so far:
Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Manhattan Street Monday afternoon for shots fired, according to Ryan Walsh, representative of the Springfield Police Department.
This was at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday.
When police arrived on scene they found a gunshot victim nearby. The individual was transported to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries.
On Sunday night at 7:45 p.m. a gunshot victim was located on Allendale Street. They were transported to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries.
Then on Monday, at around 1:45 a.m., a shooting was reported on Main Street. In that case officers found 1 gunshot victim at the scene. Two more gunshot shot victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center by private vehicle.
Two of the victims in the Main St. incident suffered non-life threatening injuries. The third victim, was seriously hurt.
At this time, police have not reported any arrests in connection to these shootings, however Clapprood did note there could be arrests in the domestic incidents.
We're told the Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating these incidents.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow the latest from police on these cases. Stay with us online and on-air for more.
