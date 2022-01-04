prospect st fire springfield

(Photo courtesy: Springfield Fire Department)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –- Eight people are without a place to stay after a fire in Springfield late Monday night. 

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire happened on Prospect Street just after 11:30 p.m.

In photos posted on Twitter by the Springfield Fire Department you could see heavy flames and smoke coming from a second floor window.

prospect st fire springfield 2

(Photo courtesy: Springfield Fire Department)

Fire officials say one firefighter was injured in the fire, though it's unclear how badly they were hurt.

Those displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.

