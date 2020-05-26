LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow, according to Sheriff Nick Cocchi's Office.
This was as of this morning, Tuesday, May 26th.
We're told 4 staff members members have also tested positive. Previously to today, 12 staff were diagnosed with the virus, but they have since recovered and returned to work.
"Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi has ordered a precautionary lockdown of the Main Institution in Ludlow pending COVID-19 testing for the entire population. The administration has reason for concern based on the volume of arrestees over the Memorial Day weekend, a majority of whom scored high on the COVID-19 screening process," notes the Hampden County Sheriff's Office.
They released a statement to Western Mass News just after 1:45 p.m. today saying in part:
"Since the state of emergency was declared by Gov. Charlie Baker on March 10, these represent the first positives among the population and the department has since enacted contact tracing and precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the virus."
We're told jail officials have been preparing for the 'inevitable positive case' and that the lockdown will not be lifted until 'every single person' in their custody is tested for the virus.
"If there is a positive case inside the facility and that individual is scheduled for release, we are working with the local public health departments regarding the impending return of that person to the community," noted jail officials.
Over the Memorial Day weekend, a total of 52 people arrested, were detained at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow.
"As part of the precautionary lockdown and subsequent testing, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office will pause on taking in new regional safe-keeps from police departments and Section 35 civil commitment clients from the courts until further notice," jail officials noted.
Previously, to today, the Hampden County Jail had 'zero sentenced inmates' test positive for COVID-19.
The Sheriff's Office did note however, that they had 'one regional lock-up' (which is a temporary detention for a local police department)... arrive positive.
"That individual was kept in isolation for the entirety of his stay, which ended up being less than 6 hours total. We also had a Section 35 civil commitment client, which is a court-ordered substance use disorder treatment patient, arrive positive for COVID-19. That individual is still getting his addiction-related programming and treatment in a setting that limits the chances of spreading COVID-19 to the other men in the program," Sheriff Cocchi's Office reports.
“We are going to nurse these individuals back to health and back into the general population,” Cocchi said. “And if any other cases pop up, which they probably will over the course of this pandemic, we will do the same. A jail, a prison, a house of correction is no different than a nursing home, a hospital, in places where you have a confined number of people in an area.”
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4PM on CBS3, for the latest.
