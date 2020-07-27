SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has announced several more 'Stop the Spread' testing locations across the state, including two in Western Massachusetts.
Those eight newly-announced communities include:
- Agawam
- Brockton
- Methuen
- Randolph
- Revere
- Springfield
- Taunton
- Worcester
Baker said that these communities have been added to the list as the positivity rates there have been higher than the state average.
Further information on the testing locations and times have not yet been announced. Baker noted that more information, as it becomes available, will be found here.
The 'Stop the Spread' campaign was launched to help testing of asymptomatic people in these communities to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The state opened the first batch of sites on July 10 at eight other communities. Since then, approximately 19,000 tests have been conducted and there has been a positivity rate of 1.8 percent from the 17,000 results that have come back.
More information on 'Stop the Spread', including eligibility, can be found here.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
