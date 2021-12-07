SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight people are without a place to stay ahead of the holidays after two house fires within just a few miles of each other broke out early Tuesday morning in Springfield.
“I came running and there were like four or six police officers trying to hold me and I break through and was like ‘My babies, my babies,’” said one resident impacted by the Groveland Street fire.
A fire broke out just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning on Groveland Street in Springfield. That fire displaced six people. One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, was at work when she got a terrifying call from her son that their house was in flames.
“He did have some kind of intuition…He said he went to go check on his sister…He looked to the left and he saw like orange or something like that and he turned back because he thought he was just bugging out and then looked at his sister and he looked back at the orange and then the whole entire room was just covered in smoke and he just grabbed his sister and called and came out,” that resident explained.
Fortunately, the other three residents were also able to get out safely and no one was injured.
Smoke and fire tore through the majority of the front of the house even causing the roof to collapse.
“You see these things on TV and to hear about these things, but to actually live it…I went in and looking at my place and it’s a mess,” the Groveland Street resident added.
A few miles away over on Alden Street in Springfield, fire officials responded to reports of another fire just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. That fire displaced two residents who also got out safely after a neighbor walking by called 911.
Patricia Harrington’s son owns the house on Alden Street, which is used as a halfway house for the Behavioral Health Network. She told Western Mass News that the fire started on the second floor, which is currently vacant.
“…But we’re glad everybody is safe and not too much damage. None on the first floor, some on the second floor,” Harrington noted.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of both of these fires and the American Red Cross is assisting all of the displaced residents.
