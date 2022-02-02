WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in West Springfield are asking for the public's help in finding a missing individual.
Take a close look at the photo. His name is Scott Peeler and he’s 80-years-old.
The West Springfield Police Department reports Peeler has not been seen for several days including by the Meals on Wheels drivers or by hotel management where he lives.
"We have no last known clothing description, but he may be in the Riverdale Street area," police noted on their Facebook page Wednesday.
If you've seen Scott Peeler or have any information that could help police find him, please contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 ext. 0
