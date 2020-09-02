BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nine Boston Police Officers have been arrested on overtime fraud charges after allegedly embezzling over $200,000 in overtime pay, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
The indictment by a Federal Grand Jury was unsealed Wednesday and identifies the officers as:
- Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 54, of Walpole
- Sergeant Gerard O’Brien (retired), 62, of Braintree
- Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 58, of Norton
- Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 61, of Dorchester
- Officer Diana Lopez (retired), 58, of Milton
- Officer James Carnes (retired), 57, of Canton
- Officer Michael Murphy, 60, of Hyde Park
- Officer Ronald Nelson (retired), 60, of Jamaica Plain
- Officer Kendra Conway, 49, of Boston
Each have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Theft Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds (1 Count) and Embezzlement From an Agency Receiving Federal Funds (1 Count).
“As a result of an investigation, information was uncovered by the Boston Police Department’s Anti-Corruption Unit regarding alleged payroll/overtime abuse by officers assigned to the Evidence Management Unit," Police Commissioner William Gross says.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says "among other things" these 9 officers were "cataloging and retrieving evidence at the warehouse."
This enabled them to be eligible for overtime pay, however according to the indictment the "defendants routinely departed overtime shifts two or more hours early but submitted false and fraudulent overtime slips claiming to have worked the entirety of each shift."
The U.S. Attorney's Office also reporting this is alleged to have happened for a little under 3 years, from May 2016 to February 2019.
On how much time the officers could face if convicted, the charge of Embezzlement From an Agency Receiving Federal Funds provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss. The charge of Conspiracy provides for a sentence of up to 5 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
The FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office were both involved in the investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this developing story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 for the latest.
