LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are nine residents displaced following a kitchen fire at a house on Center Street in Ludlow.
Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease told Western Mass News they were alerted to a structure fire at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Thursday and were on-scene in less than five minutes.
Upon arrival, officials noticed smoke was visible from the house's eaves, and heavy smoke was coming from the attic. It didn't take long before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames that occurred in the kitchen.
Pease noted that even though the fire was contained in the kitchen, there was smoke damage throughout the house. He added that every resident safely evacuated due to the quick-thinking of a young boy who discovered the fire and alerted them to leave the house.
The nine residents displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There are no reported injuries.
The Ludlow Fire Department was assisted by Ludlow Police, Westover Firefighters, and Wilbraham Firefighters.
Officials were able to determine that the cause of the fire was by accident due to cooking food on the stovetop.
