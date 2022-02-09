SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nine people and two dogs are without a place to stay after a fire on Gordon Street in Springfield Wednesday.
According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported.
Those displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.
