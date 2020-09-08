SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are currently battling a structure fire in Springfield.
Springfield firefighters were called to 19 Wallace Street around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials determined it to be a kitchen fire from unattended cooking, according to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte.
Nine people have been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them. No one was injured.
There is $15,000 to $20,000 worth of damage, Piemonte said.
Western Mass News will have more information as it becomes available.
