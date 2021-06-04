SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Friday marks nine years since Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose was killed in the line of duty.
To honor his life and remember the sacrifice he made, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will hold a ceremony at the Springfield police department at 10:30 a.m.
According to Commissioner Clapprood, with the wishes of Officer Ambrose's family, he will be commemorated by the placing of a marked police cruiser with blue lights activated near the Memorial Monument which honors all police officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
There will also be a moment of radio silence.
"Knowing Kevin as I did, he and his family are always in my thoughts, not just on June 4th but I think about him all the time." said the Commissioner.
Ambrose was a 36-year veteran of the department when he lost his life back on June 4, 2012.
He was shot while trying to protect a young woman and her child from the woman's boyfriend, during a domestic disturbance at a Lawton Street apartment.
Ambrose managed to save the lives of both the mother and child, but died from a gunshot wound.
"May God rest Kevin's soul and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice," said Mayor Sarno. "May God protect our men and women in blue and the community in which they serve--especially during these challenging times."
