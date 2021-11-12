AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A staple restaurant in Agawam is closing its doors after nearly 40 years in business.
“We will miss our customers because they really are family and friends. We enjoy that so much,” said Dino Mercadante, owner of 911 Burgers and Dogs.
911 Burgers and Dogs in Agawam is getting ready to close its doors to customers after nearly 40 years of serving customers. Mercadante and his wife, Mary, took over the business from his parents who founded the restaurant back in 1984.
“…And then they decided to come back out of retirement. They found this little piece of property here and they built a 500 square-foot building…They saw a cruiser going by after they were coming out of a local restaurant and they said 911, why don’t we call at 911 Burgers and Dogs and that was born,” Mercadante explained.
Mercadante has kept a diary, documenting every day of business - recording finances, the weather, and of course, his beloved customers. He told Western Mass News that the restaurant has served over two-and-a half-million people over the past four decades and he credits much of the business’ success to his loyal customers.
“I will miss my customers. They have been such a time of their life, not just in a monetary sense. A lot of people look at the success of the business in 40 years, you have to believe that this is successful, but to give us the motivation to come in often time, we say we haven’t seen George in a while or we haven’t seen Paul in a while or we haven’t seen Andrea in a while and we care about them,” Mercadante noted.
One longtime customer said both the food and staff will be missed.
“I’ve been coming here since 1984. The year I graduated, they opened and I was driving an oil truck back then. It was part of my route. I’d come by three, four times a week. I watched his kids grow up. I knew his parents well, so I’ve been coming almost 40 years,” said Ron Benoit of Agawam.
The restaurant will serve its final meals to customers on Sunday, November 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.