AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- After closing its doors less than a week ago on Nov. 21, the owner of 911 Burgers and Dogs, Dino Mercadante confirmed to Western Mass News that a sale of the property is pending.
"It's pretty much a done deal," said Mercadante. The family-owned business had been an Agawam fixture for the last four decades.
Mercadante said he was not sure what the new owners would do with the North Westfield Street property, but did not rule out a new restaurant taking its place.
“It will not be 911 Burgers and Dogs but it may come back as a restaurant,” explained Mercadante.
