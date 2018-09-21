It's going to be a more humid end to the work week but the humidity only lasts for a day. A cold front will bring some shower and thunderstorms late tonight and behind that cooler and drier air works in for the first weekend of fall.
Today, a warm front will pass by with little fanfare. Behind the front, we turn warmer and a bit more humid as winds out of the south pick up. Some gusts could get to 30mph this afternoon and evening as a cold front nears from the west. Today is looking like a dry day with a mostly cloudy sky. A cold front comes into western Mass sometime after midnight with showers and a few thunderstorms. Gusty wind should accompany these showers as well and a few 30-40mph gusts can’t be ruled out. Our severe threat has been lowered since yesterday, but there is still a low risk for an isolated severe storm.
Next week begins dry and cool for Monday with increasing clouds ahead of an approaching warm front. This front will bring in more clouds Tuesday and a threat for showers later in the day. Dew points climb quickly Tuesday night and Wednesday is looking muggy and warmer ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, followed by another shot of dry, cool air to end the week.
Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, dry and mild. Highs: 65-70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.