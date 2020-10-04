SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a beautiful first Saturday in October, besides adding in a few more afternoon clouds, we do it all over again for today, Sunday. 30s and 40s to start, mid 60s by the afternoon hours a blend of sun and clouds. Perfect weather for completing some of your favorite fall activities such as pumpkin picking, hayrides, and fall foliage rides. Cool but not as cold tonight with most towns staying in the 40s.
Tomorrow will start off cool, not quite as cold as this morning but you'll definitely want a light jacket if you're heading out to work or school. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 60s with sun and some clouds. There is a chance for a spot shower, but all data points to less and less rain which is not good because we could really use some rain with the ongoing drought.
Warmer temps are expected on Tuesday with highs near 70. Expect sun and some clouds with an outside chance for a stray shower.
Wednesday is our next chance for some much needed rain, as a strong cold front moves through bringing us breezy conditions with sustained winds of 5-10mph and gusts upwards of 20-25mph. At the current time, Wednesday is not looking to be much accumulation wise either so neither system is going to impact the drought monitor much if at all.
Temperatures Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be on the cooler side due to the passing of the cold front and possibilities for frost or even a freeze cannot be ruled out. However, there will be plenty of sunshine thankfully.
