SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News take a look at road conditions ahead of your morning commute.
Officials urge people to stay home if possible, as it will be dangerous.
While it's still just raining out, our meteorologists tell us this will start turning to freezing rain shortly after midnight.
Western Mass News spoke with Mary Maguire from AAA Northeast, who told us roads will go from fine to dangerous almost instantaneously.
“We're probably going to see a flash freeze, so roads that have been wet and fine to drive on will suddenly freeze up and so a road that looks wet will suddenly be a sheet of ice…Ice is extremely difficult to drive on if not impossible so the best advice from AAA is to stay home tomorrow if you’re able to do so,” said Maguire.
Maguire said drivers need to remain vigilant and monitor the weather.
She recommends you make sure you have winter tires for the best traction, and if not, make sure your tread is in good shape.
Also, make sure your brakes are in good condition and that you have plenty of windshield wiper fluid in your car.
Maguire reminds drivers to go as slowly as possible and allow extra stopping distance between you and the car in front of you.
If you get stuck in a skid, she said to take your foot off of the accelerator, do not hit the brakes, and look and steer in the direction you want to go.
Over in Huntington, the highway superintendent says they have 12 miles of dirt roads, which will start getting icy well before the blacktops. Charles Dazelle tells us crews are ready to sand and salt as needed.
We come in at 4am in the morning and well plow around through see how it goes, well come in, work til 11 then we'll go home for a couple hours and were back in at 4am the next day. Depending on the storm if we can get a break in the middle we'll send the guys home. We only have a four man crew in storms three man crew regularly so it’s pretty tough, lot of hours, lot of miles,” said Dazelle.
Stick with Western Mass News for the latest on the latest on road conditions, closings and delays.
