SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's scary to think about: a hidden melanoma you might be leaving unnoticed known in the medical community as Acral lentiginous melanoma.
Also known as ALM, it's a form of skin cancer that appears on the bottoms of feet, palms of hands, and even under the nails.
Acral lentiginous melanoma is hard to recognize at first, not only because of where it's located on the body, but it can also often appear as more of a stain or bruise rather than a mole.
In 2019, an estimated 7,230 will die of melanoma. That's according to the Skin Cancer Foundation
"Melanoma's on the bottom of the feet, also called acral melanomas, are a bit of a mystery," said dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy
Acral lentiginous melanoma is less common than most - "acral" referring to the palms and soles of the body that make this melanoma that much more deadly.
"We find that those melanomas tend to present at a more advanced stage often because they're missed," Lenzy noted.
Lenzy told Western Mass News that acral melanoma is actually not believed to be caused by rays from the sun.
"We don't think it's directly related to UV exposure as other melanomas are," Lenzy explained.
What doctors do know is that it's more common in darker skin types and often goes undetected while becoming more aggressive.
"People aren't aware of them. They could be in between the toes on the side or on the bottom of the foot," Lenzy said.
In many cases, the cancer metastatsizes like in Bob Marley's, whose ALM spread from under his toenail and then eventually to his brain, liver, and lungs
While ALM is rare, it's death rates are higher, which is why early diagnosis is a major key to this cancer's survival.
"It's really important to do self-examinations," Lenzy said.
The most visible symptoms are dark spots that have a clear border between the darker skin and your normal skin tone found around your hands, feet, and nail beds.
To see if you're at risk for melanoma or acral melanoma, use the ABCDE rule to check. Look for Asymmetry, Border irregularities, Color changes, Diameter, and Evolving changes, and when in doubt, check it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.