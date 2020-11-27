SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The winter season officially begins in just a couple of weeks. Most of us have already seen our first snowfall, but the big question remains, is it going to be a snowy winter?
All of Western Mass News's first warning meteorologists will answer that question, share a few weather safety tips, and will clear up a few weather "misnomers."
But first, Meteorologist Dan Brown takes a look back over recent memorable "winter events," which, in some cases, many of us would rather forget!
Here it comes that most of us dread it, winter! Snow, cold, ice and wind, Nor'easters and blizzards. We've seen it all here in western Mass.
But as we know, winter can vary from lots of snow and brutal cold to just a little snow and mild days.
Last year, winter got off to a fast start. Our first storm came with the start of meteorological winter, December 1 and 2.
Western Mass. picked up a foot and a half of snow, coming in two waves, a half a foot on the 1, and then an additional foot of snow on the 2. It looked as though it was going to be a long winter.
But that storm ended up being one of the only snowstorms of the entire season, and temperatures averaged above normal.
Other winter's we haven't been as lucky. In the winter of 1995-96, we received 107" inches making it the snowiest on record!
In an average winter, Springfield receives 49 inches with nearly double that in the Hill Towns.
In the winter of 2010-11, we received 68" of snow, but the bulk of that coming in just four weeks from January into February. It leads to one of the biggest snowpacks recorded, causing roof collapses and leading to piles, making driving and walking dangerous.
One of our most impactful snowstorms on record didn't come in the winter at all.
The Halloween snowstorm in 2011, the combination of leaves on the trees, and the heavy wet nature of the snow lead to trees and wires down everywhere.
People were without power, left in the dark, and forced businesses to close and schools to cancel for days.
Ironically, the winter to follow was one of the warmest on record, and we saw very little additional snowfall. We only reviewed 23.5" of snow the entire season.
Half of that came from the October snowstorm. More than two-thirds of the days in January and February saw temperatures exceed 40 degrees. The golf course was open in January, and spring came early. We saw several days into the 70s in March.
But it's not just the snow and cold we have to worry about during the winter months.
Residents in Goshen and Conway learned this on the evening of Saturday, February 25, 2017, when thunderstorms dropped an EF-1 tornado. It tore through the area causing damage to buildings and houses, including the beloved United Congregational Church, which torn down later.
The tornado caused millions of dollars in damage. The twister came with warm temperatures. The days proceeding the storm highs reached into the lower 70's.
It was the first recorded tornado in Massachusetts history, in February.
If this fall is an indication of things to come, it may be a wild ride this winter!
October snow, followed by unprecedented November warmth, it is 2020 after all, so what else should we expect!
