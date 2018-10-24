SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following reports of suspicious packages that were addressed to prominent Democrats, Western Mass News wanted to learn more about what this may say about the current political climate.
Western Mass News spoke with the chair of the political science department at American International College said that while it may be challenging, it’s important to address today’s political climate.
On Wednesday, explosive devices were discovered at the homes and offices of Democratic figures, including former President Barack Obama, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Eric Holder.
One package was also addressed to Hillary Clinton, but never actually made it to her home.
CNN in New York also had to be evacuated.
“It’s just an act of violence that gets a lot of coverage, brings attention to whatever cause this person or persons have," said American International College professor Julie Walsh.
Walsh said in today’s political climate so many things are happening daily that it’s hard to predict what’ll come next.
“It seems as though the past couple of weeks the president has really appealed to his base, called himself a nationalist, really gone hard to the right," Walsh added.
She told Western Mass News that there is a lot of demonization going on in today’s politics which is leading to polarization.
“We have gone quite low in our politics that it’s going to be a hard road back to try and get civility," Walsh continued.
Walsh said in the classroom, that polarization isn’t as visible.
“They want to find common ground, and you know there are some outliers that are really quite polarized. They want a safe space to talk about these issues so we’re able to do it," said Walsh.
With the mid-terms less than two weeks away, Walsh said that this may put some moderates over the edge and with these bombs targeting Democrats, it may hurt Republicans.
“Civility is something that’s easily lost that’s hard to rebuild like trust. I think it’s going to take quite a bit of time and we’ll see the type of people and what kind of strategies work in November," Walsh concluded.
