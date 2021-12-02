SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Charlie Baker’s decision Tuesday to not to seek a third term as Massachusetts Governor sets up a wide-open race for Governor in 2022.
Even more so on the Republican side now that lt governor Karen Polito has also taken herself out of the running.
We take a look back on the Baker years and what we can expect in the 2022 election.
Former President Trump and Republicans in the State are taking credit for Charlie Baker’s decision not to run for a third term.
Both Baker and Lt. Governor Polito said that’s not so. That didn’t stop GOP party chair Jim Lyons and later Trump from claiming victory in a press release on Wednesday afternoon, taking credit for pushing the incumbent out.
Governor Baker counters that he and LL. Governor Polito want to use their last year in office to get the state back on track after COVID-19 and then spend more time with their families.
"There's a lot of time where I might be in the house, but I'm just not there, because I was thinking about or processing some other thing," said Gov. Baker.
Baker called the announcement “a very complicated and difficult decision”.
It comes near the end of a second grueling year, in which his singular focus has been trying to cope with a once-in-a-century health and economic crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baker said the decision frees his administration to zero in on the state’s ongoing pandemic response.
"The main reason we're choosing to make the decision we made was because we want to focus on the work. And that's what we're going to focus on," explained Gov. Baker.
Charlie Baker was elected Governor in 2014.
He first ran for governor in 2010, losing to incumbent Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick.
Four years later, Baker ran again, defeating former Democratic Attorney General Martha Coakley. In his second run for governor in 2018, Baker easily defeated democrat Jay Gonzalez.
Baker is a moderate who has worked hand in hand with the democratically controlled legislature.
Before the pandemic, the state economy was in good shape, with unemployment under three percent. And Baker has been credited with improving some of the state’s most troubled agencies, the Registry of Motor Vehicle and the Department of Children and Families.
Baker has reshaped the State’s Supreme Judicial Court, appointing all seven of its justices.
During his second term, the sudden emergence of COVID-19 pushed much of Gov. Baker’s political agenda to the side as he, and the rest of the State, raced to respond to the implications of a fast-spreading and deadly virus.
Baker took a series of dramatic steps, shutting down nonessential businesses, requiring the use of face masks in public, closing schools and issuing stay-at-home recommendations.
While some bristled at the restraints, polls showed Baker’s response generally earned high marks from the public, although there were serious errors.
The state saw one of the nation’s deadliest nursing home outbreaks at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, in which nearly 80 people succumbed to the virus.
Critics said investigations of the outbreak, including one headed by a former federal prosecutor who was commissioned by Baker, have raised more questions than answers.
A report by the Boston Globe claimed the investigation by ex-prosecutor Mark Pearlstein didn’t fully explore the decision to hire Bennett Walsh as superintendent, or his qualifications for the job. The newspaper said Walsh was a politically connected hire with no background in health care administration.
That said, polls indicate Baker would have been the front runner in races against the major contenders who have so far declared their candidacies. Polls during his tenure have found that Baker is more popular with Massachusetts Democrats and Independents than with Republicans.
