FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- It's been a thrilling season for the New England Patriots, but Sunday marked the end of the road against the Buffalo Bills. How did they get to this point? Western Mass News was along for the ride all season long. We took a look back at just how far they’ve come.
For the 2021 Patriots, it was out with the old after releasing Quarterback Cam Newton and in with the new with Mac Jones, along with more than $160 million in free agent signings. The 2021 season started with Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones debates, which were quickly settled by the rookie.
“I think Mac Jones is really going to surprise the crowd,” said Billy Burrows, Pats season ticket holder.
Before Pats fans could completely turn the page from the greatest of all time, he paid a highly-anticipated visit to his old stomping grounds.
“Tom Brady is the Patriots, and without Tom Brady… You don’t have six banners hanging over Gillette Stadium,” explained Burrows.
“He’s the best, he’s the greatest of all time,” said Cooper Campo.
It was a stumble out of the start gate, with New England slipping to 2-4.
But this team found their identity, reeling off 7 straight wins, placing them right back in the thick of a playoff hunt.
“Well I’m here, that’s what it is. That’s what it’s all about,” said Nick Pelkewich of Saugus.
“There are a lot of people from western Mass. that are rooting for this Patriots win today,” said Chris Matczak of Wales.
And a return to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
Over the 18-week season, Western Mass News met fans who’ve faced their own battles.
“Without Baystate we wouldn’t be the family of four that we are now,” said Aileen Avigliano, Hattie’s mother.
And cheered their favorite team on, from the parking lot…
“This is like Christmas, coming back for football here,” said John Sorzello, a Pats season ticket holder
“All our friends and family together, we have a slogan. friends, family, food and football,” said Tyler Swartz of Needham.
To the sidelines…
“It’s been a whole season and I still don’t feel like it’s real,” said Caroline Shadduck, New England Patriots cheerleader.
“Western Mass. feels like home as well as the Patriots feels like home,” said Ariana Faubert, New England Patriots cheerleader.
Even to the cleats worn by Pats players and viewed by millions of fans in primetime.
“Always wanted to be in the NFL, never knew that my work would be running around the NFL,” said Joe Ventura of Joe V Designs.
Maybe it’s not "Super Bowl or bust" like the lofty standards of old, but one thing’s for certain. With the Patriots back in the postseason, the future is bright in Foxborough.
The season came to an end Saturday night with a final score of 47-17.
