FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady is allegedly retiring from the NFL. ESPN reported Brady would be hanging up his cleats after 22 seasons.
Just hours later, Brady’s agent and father told the media TB 12 hasn’t made his mind up just yet. If this is the end of the road, while we wait for an official announcement if Brady is riding off into the sunset, we’re taking a look back at his historic career.
“Tom has brought nothing but excitement to New England, nothing. 20 years of my life I’ve seen great football,” said Pats fan Jim O’Connell.
Tom Brady, a New England sports icon, the greatest of all time.
The former sixth round draft pick who took over for drew Bledsoe in 2001, improbably leading the team to three Super Bowls in his first four seasons.
The man who couldn’t lose had to wait a full decade for his next ring, including 18-1, a season-ending knee injury, manning and the giants again.
The greatest player to ever strap on a football helmet, with his hyper-competitive mindset and clutch gene that few could rival, rallied for three more titles.
“The pick” in 2014 … 28-3 in 2016… and one final crown jewel in 2018.
But Brady would still not be satisfied. after a relationship with head coach Bill Belichick turned icy … He took his talents to Tampa Bay and Pats fans tell western mass news what came next was merely a formality.
“We all knew wherever he’d go he’d be great, he'd do an amazing job because he’s the best, he’s the greatest of all time,” said Pats fan Cooper Campo.
A seventh Super Bowl ring in his first season with the Buccaneers.
In total, 22 seasons, seven rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns and passing yards and a lifetime of memories for Patriots fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.