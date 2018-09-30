SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another dry day to close out the weekend but it looks like the shower chances return as we welcome in the month of October.
After seeing a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon skies will become partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Those clouds will keep temperatures from falling as low as they did last night as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We go into the month of October with a slightly warmer, more humid weather pattern. In the upper levels, we are in between a ridge to our south and upper low to our north-giving us a good west to east flow. Every other day or so, a front will pass through with the chance for showers. The ridge tries to build north, which should allow a few days of highs in the middle to even upper 70s with enough sunshine coming through.
We will start off tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. We will see the chance for scattered showers as we head into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to around 70. The better chance for showers and even a thunderstorm will come on Tuesday. Tuesday is also looking a bit more humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 46-50
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance for afternoon showers. Highs: 66-70
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers. Possibly a thunderstorm. Highs: 70-74
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.