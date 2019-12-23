SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you make minimum wage in Massachusetts, you are about to get a raise.
The increase comes courtesy of state lawmakers and a plan to raise the minimum to $15 an hour by 2023.
Right now, the hourly minimum wage in Massachusetts is $12. Come January 1st, those who make the minimum in the Baystate will get a raise to $12.75. Tipped employees go from $3.75 to $4.95 an hour.
Western Mass News spoke with Western New England University, economics professor, Karl Petrick and he says...
"When you look at it pre-tax, for someone earning $12 an hour now you'll have an extra $30 in your paycheck which doesn't sound like a lot but every little bit helps."
The increase comes as part of state legislation passed in 2018 to reach $15 an hour by 2023.
"It's going to be a 75 cent increase per year until it reaches $15 minimum wage," Petrick explains.
He tells Western Mass News, the increase may be a tough pill to swallow for some employers, at least initially.
"That's true, but you forget they're not just costs, they are also customers. So with more money in people's pockets, overall for a lot of companies its going to be a lot more spending and therefore more income even if they have to pay their workers an extra 30 bucks per week," notes Petrick.
Overall he says, studies show even a little extra cash in a paycheck could go a long way to boost the overall state economy.
"When you put a little bit of money in people's pockets they tend to spend most of it if not all of it so an additional $30 per person is going to be a lot of additional buying going forward which will be a boost to the state economy."
Massachusetts joins 21 other states taking steps to raise the minimum hourly wage eventually to $15.
In the meantime, the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour has not budged since 2009.
