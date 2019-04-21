Police lights
Generic photo

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A couple decided to go hiking on the notch trail when one person slipped and fell.

After five minutes on the trail, one of the hikers fell, slipped, and now has a possible concussion.

Amherst Fire Department Chief Nelson confirms that dispatch was called to the scene around 10:30 on Easter morning.

The notch is a popular hiking trail in Amherst that is prone to be wet and slippery with many roots.

The person who fell was transported as a precaution due to the possibility of a concussion.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest developments.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.