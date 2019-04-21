AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A couple decided to go hiking on the notch trail when one person slipped and fell.
After five minutes on the trail, one of the hikers fell, slipped, and now has a possible concussion.
Amherst Fire Department Chief Nelson confirms that dispatch was called to the scene around 10:30 on Easter morning.
The notch is a popular hiking trail in Amherst that is prone to be wet and slippery with many roots.
The person who fell was transported as a precaution due to the possibility of a concussion.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest developments.
