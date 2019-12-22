SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With just days to go before the holidays, the travel rush is on.
AAA says today is the busiest travel day this holiday season.
Most travelers will hit the roads between two and four days before Christmas, but not only are the highways packed, roads around western Mass are crowded too.
"It’s been pretty bad all weekend," Springfield resident Katherine Landron tells us.
The holidays are just around the corner and people all over the country are hitting the roads.
More than 115 million people are expected to travel by plane, trains, and automobiles this holiday season.
AAA Pioneer Valley says Massachusetts will see a major increase with over 2.2 million people traveling, many of them by car.
Drivers we spoke to tell Western Mass News that last minute holiday festivities are causing many delays locally.
"Roads have been pretty okay. There’s still some icy parts around here, but Bright Nights traffic was super bad. The roads are cut off from Sumner Avenue and close to there, but getting on the highway to go back is super bad," explained Landron.
Katherine Landron of Springfield says she sat in traffic for over a half hour just trying to leave Bright Nights at Forest Park.
And she says there’s even more delays the closer you get to shopping plazas, a result of all the last minute shoppers.
"The areas around the Holyoke Mall and the Eastfield Mall are really bad too," added Landron.
When it comes to heading home after the holidays, drivers could experience double their normal travel times on December 26 and 27.
