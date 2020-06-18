WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend is, of course, Father's Day weekend.
With nice weather in the forecast, if you're considering hitting a New England beach, AAA Pioneer Valley said with different coronavirus rules and regulations from state-to-state, you'll probably want to check ahead before making the trip so you don't have a car full of disappointment once you get there.
Coronavirus regulations are changing from state-to-state, even beach-to-beach within the same state.
“It’s still really confusing to know from state-to-state what's open and what's not because it changes almost on a weekly basis,” said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
Marsian said most beaches in New England are open, but for some, quarantine restrictions may be in place once you get there depending on where you're coming from.
For example, consider if you want to hit the beach in Maine.
“So, for people from Massachusetts like us, if we go to the state of Maine, there still is a two week quarantine required,” Marsian explained.
That is unless, Marsian said, you have a recent negative COVID-19 test.
Not from Massachusetts?
“If you're from the state of New Hampshire or Vermont and you go to Maine, you don't have to worry about any of it,” Marsian noted.
The question is who is monitoring those quarantine regulations? Marsian said they've found that's a little more ambiguous.
“I'm not exactly sure how states are monitoring this but most are putting the onus on the person who's taking your money to make sure you're following the rules,” Marsian added.
To help make sense of it all, Marsian told Western Mass News, AAA has set up a COVID-19 travel restriction map that is free for anyone, including non-members.
CLICK HERE for the interactive map.
For example, if you want to go to Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, click on that state and the most recent restrictions will pop-up.
“…So you can see if beaches are open, if there's self-quarantine required, and there's also links to states individual websites,” Marsian noted.
Beach and park capacities apply to most, Marsian said, so wherever you're going, get there early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.