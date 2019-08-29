SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At least two people are killed every day at the hands of drivers blowing through red lights. That's according to a new study from AAA.
In fact, the study found deaths from drivers running red lights reached a 10-year high in 2017 - the last full year numbers are available.
We all know intersections that are notorious for red light runners and today, it didn't take us long to find them.
We set up our camera at Liberty Street and Carew Street in Springfield.
A silver SUV screamed through.
A few seconds later, our camera had a hard time zooming out fast enough to see this white sedan giving the gas.
Moments later, a red sedan zipped through and you can see a red truck picks up speed with a silver truck right behind.
"Yeah, I ain't trying to die," said Luis Velez of Springfield.
Velez told Western Mass News that trying to cross that intersection on foot is like taking your life into your own hands.
"Ya, because don't give you a break. They'll just look at you and keep going. They don't care. [Red light, yellow light, green light...they don't care?] They don't care, they'll just go," Velez noted.
Over at Page Boulevard and Robbins Road in Springfield, same story, time after time. Watch as one truck barrels through with two cars following.
A new AAA study found 939 people were killed in red light running crashes in 2017 - the most recent numbers available. That's a ten year high.
Why? Researchers said most likely, distracted driving.
"There's obviously people out there driving distracted, using their phones, but due to the lack of hands-free cell phone laws in the state, there's not a lot of enforcement that can be done here," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
What can be done, AAA said:
- Be prepared to stop - When entering an intersection, AAA said lift your foot off the accelerator and 'cover the brake' with your right foot just above the brake pedal, without touching it.
- Use good judgment - Monitor 'stale' green lights, the ones that have been green a long time.
- Tap the brakes - a couple of times before fully applying them to catch the attention of drivers behind you.
- Drive defensively
"When you're sitting there at a red light, using defensive driving tactics is huge. When it turns green, don't just step on the gas right away. Act like you're a pedestrian crossing the road. Look both ways, wait two beats, make sure no one's coming through for your own safety," Walsh added.
Other possible factors for more red light crashes, AAA said there are more Americans on the road, more of us have cell phones, and there are more gadgets to play with on the dashboard.
