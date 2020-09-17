(WGGB/WSHM) -- With an indefinite face covering mandate in place for all of Massachusetts, people are putting masks in multiple places they won’t forget.
However, travel experts at AAA are warning that hanging them from your rear-view mirror could be dangerous.
It’s the new fuzzy dice. Masks are now hanging on rear-view mirrors.
“A new phenomenon is that people are hanging their masks on their rear-view mirrors for convenience when they need to throw it on to go into a store,” said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
While it may be a convenient spot to grab and go, it’s also creating blind spots while driving.
That’s why AAA Pioneer Valley is speaking out to Western Mass News to raise awareness to the possible dangers of this new trend.
“I think it’s one of those things that when somebody says it out loud, you are more aware of the hazards that it poses…So what happens is as that mask is swinging in front of the rear-view mirror, in front of your windshield, it’s creating visibility issues for oncoming traffic, pedestrians, or another vehicle,” Marsian added.
In some cases, it could actually be illegal based on a Massachusetts law stating a driver should not have anything that may interfere with the control of the car.
“In the state of Massachusetts, it specifically references signage being illegal in your windows, but I don’t think people - at the time they created the motor laws - were thinking that face masks would be on our windshield,” Marsian explained.
Whether your masks are securely fastened in your visor, center console, or even your glove box, Marsian said there are safer places to keep them.
“In many respects, it’s better to keep those masks in those locations, rather than having it hanging from your mirror in your vehicle to block your view,” Marsian noted.
