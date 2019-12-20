WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday season is upon us and millions are expected to travel near and far to spend quality time with their loved ones.
However, with the increase in folks traveling, that means the roads are going to be tricky.
The holidays are quickly approaching and this could be the busiest holiday travel season in 20 years with 115 million people expected to travel by plane, trains, and automobiles.
"We are looking at record high numbers for the holiday season," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
Massachusetts will see a major increase with over 2.2 million people traveling - many of them by car - so just imagine what those highways will look like.
"Put on your happy face and prepare for it mentally because you know there is going to be a huge increase on the roads," Marsian added.
Wondering why this holiday season is expected to be a busy one on the highways? Well, Marsian said the economy is booming, so things are more affordable.
"What I see is the biggest factor is air travel is up so high over last year because it is a more expensive way of traveling versus going behind the wheel," Marsian explained.
Western Mass News spoke to one Chicopee resident, who just flew in from Florida. He said the airports are already getting a little crazy.
"The airports, you can tell, were busier, especially in Ft. Myers because everyone is coming back home up north," said David Lamontagne of Chicopee.
Delays at the airport and stop and go traffic on the groundit can be a tense time for all.
Even though people are happy to be on the road and on their way to see family, we all know traffic can be a little bit stressful.
"A lot of it causes the road rage is the distracted driving and the texting while you're driving. That then causes bad driving behavior and it results in road rage, so those two go hand-in-hand," Marsian said.
To avoid that stress, AAA suggested heading out early when traveling to your destination.
"We mark Saturday as the beginning of the travel time period and that is probably a better day to travel," Marsian said.
However, expect delays on Christmas eve caused by people who had to work and those last minute travelers.
To prevent a headache when heading home, avoid the roadways on the Friday and Sunday after Christmas.
